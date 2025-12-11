Updated 11 December 2025 at 13:03 IST
Dhurandhar Vs Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger: How Does Aditya Dhar's Film Fare Against YRF Spyverse Movies At The Box Office
Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, hit the big screens on December 5 and is about to complete a week in theatres. The film has received unanimous positive reviews and a good box office outcome.
Dhurandhar is eyeing a ₹200 crore first week after holding strong at the box office ever since its release on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, is an espionage thriller centred around the life of an Indian spy who infiltrates the core of terrorism in Pakistan. With themes around spies, espionage and terrorism, a comparison of Dhuarandhar with the previous YRF spyverse movies like Pathaan (2023), War (2019), War 2 (2025), and the Tiger franchise was unavoidable.
Until now, Yash Raj Films' spyverse has created a universe that shows three special RAW agents from India - Tiger, Pathaan, and Agent Kabir taking on critical missions for the country. The production house has released 6 movies spanning from 2012 to 2025 around the theme of spy movies. With Dhurandhar's release, social media users have shown outrage against the YRF spy movies for their glamorised depiction of the difficult life of spies. Some have even argued that the YRF movies, unlike Dhurandhar, are not rooted in reality and often fall for the balancing act without explicitly calling out terrorism.
Amid the comparisons, Dhurandhar has benefited largely. The business of the movie has remained in double digits despite the working days. Trade analysts and industry experts have predicted that Dhurandhar will finish the first week of its theatrical run with a little over ₹200 crore in collections. While the figure is staggering, it might not be able to beat the YRF spyverse biggies, such as Pathaan, Tiger 3 (2023) and War.
Here's a look at the box office business of the YRF spyverse movies in the first week, as per Sacnilk:
|Year Of Release
|Movie Name
|Week 1 Collection (Highest to lowest)
|2023
|Pathaan
|₹364 crore
|2019
|War
|₹238 crore
|2023
|Tiger 3
|₹224.8 crore
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|₹206.04 crore
|2025
|War 2
|₹204 crore
|2012
|Ek Tha Tiger
|₹154. 2 crore
While the week 1 collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar might be lower than the YRF movies, it must be noted that the film is ‘A-rated’, which has limited its audience to people 18 and above.
