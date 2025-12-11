Dhurandhar Vs Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger: How Does Aditya Dhar's Film Fare Against YRF Spyverse Movies At The Box Office

Dhurandhar is eyeing a ₹200 crore first week after holding strong at the box office ever since its release on December 5. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, is an espionage thriller centred around the life of an Indian spy who infiltrates the core of terrorism in Pakistan. With themes around spies, espionage and terrorism, a comparison of Dhuarandhar with the previous YRF spyverse movies like Pathaan (2023), War (2019), War 2 (2025), and the Tiger franchise was unavoidable.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Until now, Yash Raj Films' spyverse has created a universe that shows three special RAW agents from India - Tiger, Pathaan, and Agent Kabir taking on critical missions for the country. The production house has released 6 movies spanning from 2012 to 2025 around the theme of spy movies. With Dhurandhar's release, social media users have shown outrage against the YRF spy movies for their glamorised depiction of the difficult life of spies. Some have even argued that the YRF movies, unlike Dhurandhar, are not rooted in reality and often fall for the balancing act without explicitly calling out terrorism.



Also Read: As Dhurandhar Soars And YRF Spyverse Is Trolled, Pathaan 2 Greenlit

YRF's War 2 released also releaed this year | Image: X

Amid the comparisons, Dhurandhar has benefited largely. The business of the movie has remained in double digits despite the working days. Trade analysts and industry experts have predicted that Dhurandhar will finish the first week of its theatrical run with a little over ₹200 crore in collections. While the figure is staggering, it might not be able to beat the YRF spyverse biggies, such as Pathaan, Tiger 3 (2023) and War.



Also Read: Raanjhanaa References In Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein

YRF spyverse consists of 6 movies | Image: X

Here's a look at the box office business of the YRF spyverse movies in the first week, as per Sacnilk:

Advertisement

Year Of Release Movie Name Week 1 Collection (Highest to lowest) 2023 Pathaan ₹364 crore 2019 War ₹238 crore 2023 Tiger 3 ₹224.8 crore 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai ₹206.04 crore 2025 War 2 ₹204 crore 2012 Ek Tha Tiger ₹154. 2 crore

While the week 1 collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar might be lower than the YRF movies, it must be noted that the film is ‘A-rated’, which has limited its audience to people 18 and above.