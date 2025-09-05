Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Turn Bar Top Their Dance Floor, Shake Legs To Jumma Chumma De De At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Wrap Up Party

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to return on the big screens together with their next movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. On Thursday, the actor announced the completion of the movie in an emotional post, which was followed by a wrap party in Mumbai. A video from the bash is going viral on Reddit that shows Kartik and Ananya dancing on the bar top in matching outfits.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday party hard together

In a viral video, Kartik and Ananya, dressed in black ensembles, can be seen dancing to the iconic song Jumma Chumma De De. Kartik can be seen helping Ananya climb the bar, and then together do the signature hook step. Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section.

A user wrote, "So much difference in her and Kartik's dance lol, and Kartik doesn't even seem like a great dancer himself. He looks smooth here." Another wrote, "Ananya is really stiff in a mindless party too." A third user wrote, "Even at a party she looks lost . Cant even chill and dance. Just copying whatever steps he is putting.. looks boring." A user wrote, "Ananya has no aura, screen presence or dancing skills whatsoever."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Kartik Aaryan's emotional note on the wrap of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which Kartik and Ananya, along with the whole cast and crew, can be seen cutting the cake and celebrating the moment. In the caption, he penned a lengthy note, expressing his emotions. he unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania. And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir-along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor, Energies matter. Vibes matter!! To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you."

He concluded by writing, "Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatres."

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri