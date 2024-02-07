Advertisement

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy working on his much-anticipated film, Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Now the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has shared a special video from the last day of shooting.

Kartik Aaryan eats sugar after 1 year as he wraps up shooting for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan shared a special video as the actor finished the shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated sports drama. Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a video where he was seen with Kabir Khan and the rest of the crew. In the video, Kabir Khan was seen feeding Kartik with a whole plate of RasMalai. Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and hug his director. The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment.

The Luka Chupi star captioned the post, “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of Chandu Champion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration”.

All about Chandu Champion

Kartik unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion last year in August. In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.