English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 00:48 IST

Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Challenging' Chandu Champion Shoot With Cheat Meal After 1 Year

Kartik Aaryan shared a special video as the actor finished the shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chandu Champion Shoot
Chandu Champion Shoot | Image:Chandu Champion Shoot
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy working on his much-anticipated film, Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Now the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has shared a special video from the last day of shooting.

Kartik Aaryan eats sugar after 1 year as he wraps up shooting for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan shared a special video as the actor finished the shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated sports drama. Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a video where he was seen with Kabir Khan and the rest of the crew. In the video, Kabir Khan was seen feeding Kartik with a whole plate of RasMalai. Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and hug his director. The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment.

The Luka Chupi star captioned the post, “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of Chandu Champion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration”.

All about Chandu Champion

Kartik unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion last year in August. In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education21 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement