Saif Ali Khan is currently in the midst of filming for his Telugu debut, Devara. The actor recently opened up about his time filming for his 2011 socio-political film, Aarakshan. Manoj Bajpayee happened to play a key role in his recollections.

When Manoj Bajpayee questioned Saif Ali Khan's casting in Aarakshan



In a recent interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan revealed how Manoj Bajpayee had been crucial in giving him perspective on his role of Deepak Kumar in 2011 film Aarakshan. Saif shared how after shooting for a scene with Bajpayee, the actor attempted to tell the latter about his own set of struggles in life. Manoj Bajpayee however, cut him short, albeit politely, pointing out his royal lineage.

He said, "I did Aarakshan. I did a scene with him where I was telling him how much I have suffered, I have been so underprivileged in my life, and he was…after cut, he said, ‘I don’t buy it for a second.’ He’s like, ‘Nawab saab, nahi’ (Nawab saab, no)." Sharing another anecdote with Bajpayee, Saif went back to the memories of being on set with the former for LOC Kargil. He said, "We were holed up in some mountainside with JP, and I was in his room. I said, ‘Have you got anything to drink?’ He said, ‘I have this rum'...which we drank and nearly went blind...I love Manoj".

Saif Ali Khan reveals he was initially conscious about speaking Hindi on screen



Saif Ali Khan's first film, was Yash Chopra's Parampara (1993). Aditya Chopra reportedly had to hold up cue cards for Saif Ali Khan to be able to deliver his lines. Remembering the time fondly, the actor shared how many people wrongly assumed at the time that he did not know Hindi. This however, was not true.

Saif shared how though he knew Hindi he used to be conscious about how his accent - owing to his education in the UK - would translate on screen.