Kartik Aaryan Gives Chandu Champion Song Satyanaas A Chaiyya Chaiyya Twist

Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan will make its theatrical debut on June 14. Ahead of the release, the makers released the first song from the movie, titled Satyanaas. The track is sung by Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi. It features Kartik dancing on top of a moving train.

Satyanaas reminds fans of Jagga Jasoos’s Galti Se Mistake

As the song begins, Kartik and his group can be seen dancing on a moving train. The actor is heard telling his buddies in the regiment about his first romantic relationship with a neighbour. He goes on to describe the predicament of the girl falling in love with another man.

The group joyfully embraces the strange aspects of life, such as romance and separation, while performing impressive dance routines. The song is choreographed by Bosco - Caesar, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with Pritam's music. Upon hearing the track, many fans claimed it reminded them of Arijit and Pritam's previous hit song, Galti Se Mistake, which featured in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos.

What is Chandu Champion about?

Chandu Champion delves deeply into the biography of the title character, showcasing him at all ages and phases, from his aspirations of becoming a village champion to his enlistment in the Indian Army, his success in sports, and his shooting during the 1965 war.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. In the movie, Kartik plays the titular role of Murlikant Petkar, while it also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapalis in supporting roles. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It will hit the theatres on June 14.

