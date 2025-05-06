Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Starrer Luka Chuppi To Get A Sequel? Producer Planning To Add Supernatural Twist To 2nd Instalment

Bollywood has become a synonym of franchise, as in the past few years several sequels debuted on the big screen, and 2025 second half is filled with sequels. From War 2, Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par to Jolly LLB 3, the list is quite long. Now it has come to our attention that another sequel is in the making, which will release in the coming years. It is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi.

Makers are likely to announce Luka Chuppi 2

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar are planning to develop a sequel with a new star cast. They are also planning to add a supernatural touch to the script, possibly to introduce it in Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe. The source added that the film is in the writing stage and will be directed by one of Uttekar's associates. “While the first one was a family comedy, the second one will continue the template of humour but with a supernatural twist. The writing is presently underway, and the film will be directed by one of Laxman Uttekar’s associates,” a source told the portal.

All about Luka Chuppi

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was set in Mathura. It revolved around a television reporter who cohabits with his headstrong intern, and chaos ensues when their traditional families assume them to be married to each other. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the movie also starred Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

(A still from the movie | Image: Imdb)