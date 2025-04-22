Kartik Aaryan Poisons His Career As Icchadhaari Naag: Dharma Productions' Bizarre Naagzilla Announcement Sparks Memefest

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has joined the ranks of Sridevi, Mouni Roy, and Mallika Sherawat as he as now taken up the role of a shape-shifting ‘naag’ for his next film. The maker mind boggled fans with the release of motion poster titled Naagzilla. With the arrival of this new Ichchadhari Naag in Tinsel Town, netizens can’t keep calm to floodin the internet with memes, calling it an “actor's poisonous attempt.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan reunited for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, shocked fans with another unexpected collaboration. Kartik stars in Naagzilla as Ichchadhari Naag Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the brilliant director of the Fukrey series, at the helm.

The teaser features Kartik showing off his muscular back as it transforms into snake skin. Alongside the teaser, Kartik shared, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla -Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand…. Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki. 𝐒𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐧. 𝟏𝟒 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐤𝐨.”

Soon after the announcement, trollers and fun meme makers overload the internet with most creative comments. One of the fans wrote, “Ye pehla ichhadhaari naag hoga jo apni ichha se apna career dubaygai," while another wrote, “2026 tak ka time kyo lagyga!"

One user wrote, “Fir se pelega Khiloda saar k chindi career ko”Another trolled the name of the film, “Fir se pelega Khiloda saar k chindi career ko” Another wrote, “shape-shift ni career-shift hai yeh film.”