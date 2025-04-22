Death Threat To Tiger Shroff, ₹2 Lakh 'Supari' On Bollywood Actor Turns Out To Be A Hoax, Man Apprehended In Punjab

A death threat allegedly issued to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been declared a rumour. According to reports, the Mumbai police control room received an anonymous call from a Punjab resident, claiming "death threat" to Tiger. The caller, believed to be Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, also gave details of the "plot" to "kill" the actor. It has also been revealed that Singh allegedly told authorities that those part of the plan had also received ₹2 lakh to carry out the job.

However, the death threat and the elaborate details of the "plan" to "kill" Tiger have turned out to be a hoax. An FIR has also been registered against Singh, and he will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap Apologises After Making Casteist Remarks Against Brahmins

Tiger Shroff has been busy with Baaghi 4 shoot | Image: Instagram

Man alleging death threat to Tiger Shroff held

Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, 35, has been held in Punjab for allegedly claiming that Tiger Shroff's life is under threat. Singh falsely claimed that a weapon and 'supari' (contract) ₹2 lakh were given to some individuals to bump off the 35-year-old actor. The call was received on Monday by the Mumbai police control room. After it was ascertained that the information given to the police about the hit on Tiger was false, a case was filed against Singh in suburban Khar. The Mumbai police contacted their Punjab counterparts, who detained Singh.

The accused is being brought to Mumbai, informed the official, as per PTI. In the past, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been the target of multiple death threats. Last week, a "mentally unstable" man from a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district had issued a death threat to the 59-year-old actor, a Y-Plus-protectee.