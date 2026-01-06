Kartik Aaryan's 'Mystery Women' Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours, Says...

Kartik Aaryan is trending on top after eagle-eyed fans claimed that he is chilling in Goa with a "mystery woman". After much scanning, they found the similarities between the snap of a UK-based teen, Karina Kubiliute and Kartik's beach photo. However, after a heavy buzz, Karina has finally reacted to the dating rumours.

Is Kartik Aaryan dating Karina Kubiliute?

A screenshot is going viral on the internet that shows Karina responding to a netizen telling her, "Gurlll run tf away from Kartik Aaryan, it's not worth it, trust me, he's a narc, he'll end up dumping you, so you dump him before he does." To this she replied, "I'm not his gffff!!!! (girlfriend)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

This post was shared by a netizen on X with a caption, "Kartik Aryan’s ex/fling/friend says he has a small peepee. His now rumoured 17 year old gf Karina clarifies she’s not his gf lol."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Fans decoded the post

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo on his Instagram Stories, relaxing by the beach. However, Reddit was quick to join the dots when a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from the UK, also posted a photo appearing to be the exact spot. How? Let's decode it for you all.

In Karina's photo, she can be seen lying on a lounger that has a white and brown striped towel laid out. In the background, we can see a volleyball net while the side table lies empty. Whereas in Kartik's, a slight net and a volleyball are visible. Also, a similar towel is placed on the side table. Both dropped this image on Monday, adding to the speculation.

However, we cannot independently vouch for it as last year in March, Karina visited Goa.

