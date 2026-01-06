Finally! Dhurandhar Tickets Price Slashed Following Severe Drop In Box Office Collection On 5th Monday

Dhurandhar has rewritten all the rules at the box office. Ever since its release on December 5, the movie has attracted audiences to housefull theatres. The movie is slowing down in business after only a month of theatrical run. Dhurandhar has registered its lowest single-day collection on the fifth Monday of release.

Amid this, the makers announced that the tickets for Dhurandhar today, January 6, will be priced at ₹199. For the unversed, the team refrained from employing the scheme until now, even though it is one of the most common business tactics in the industry. As part of Blockbuster Tuesday, tickets for movies are priced as low as ₹99, sometimes even on the first Tuesday of release. After avoiding it for 4 weeks, Jio Studio finally announced the offer in the fifth week. In their official announcement, the production house said, “Iss dhamakedar offer ko haath se jaane matt dena! Dhurandhar tickets starting at ₹199 only for today." The offer, according to the makers, is valid only for today.



Dhurandhar inaugurates ₹800 crore in India, breaches ₹1200 crore mark worldwide

As per official figures shared by the makers, Dhurandhar raked in ₹12.60 crore on day 30, taking its total at the domestic box office to ₹806.80 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer is the first Bollywood movie to amass over ₹800 crore in India. With its stellar run at the box office, Dhurandhar has shattered not just domestic but also international records. The movie has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie in the world, trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and RRR.



As per official figures, the Aditya Dhar directorial has breached the ₹1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Dhurandhar is the only ‘A’ rated movie, released in a single language, to achieve the feat. With the staggering collection, the anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 is at an all time high.



