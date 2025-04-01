Adhi Film Reel Mai Dekhli: Netizens Poke Fun At Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Leaked Video From Sets Of Untitled Romantic Saga

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are busy shooting for Anurag Basu's romantic starrer in Gangtok. Time and again, their videos from the sets get leaked online. Speaking of which, a new video from the set has gone viral, showing Sreeleela's character performing on the stage, holding a guitar in a red ensemble. But what happened has left the fans excited.

Kartik Aaryan's rugged avatar takes over the internet - Watch

The video, which went viral on the internet, shows Kartik, sporting long hair and an unkept beard, hitting a man on the stage with a guitar. He then pushes him down the stage and starts beating him. This scene hints at the jealousy angle as the man was seen hyping and praising Sreeleela's character.

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments. While many lauded Kartik's performance, others took a dig at the makers for leaking the video. A user wrote, "Waiting". Another wrote, "Adhi movie toh reel mai hi dekhli". A third user wrote, "Thank you movie pehle hi dikhane ke liye." A user wrote, "Puri movie insta par hi dikh jygi." "Tumse na ho paega karthik Aryan," wrote a user. One compared his look from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, "Trying to be Ranbir Kapoor of Rockstar."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

A slice of life from the Siliguri shooting schedule

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan, shooting in Siliguri, shared a photo of him and Sreeleela enjoying a tea break amid a lush green backdrop. In the photo, Kartik lovingly looks at Sreeleela while she is looking down. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai"

All you need to know about Kartik-Sreeleela's upcoming romantic saga