Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 To Release On Diwali 2024 Amid Delay Rumours: Reports

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the third instalment of the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will also star Vidya Balan, who will reprise her role as Manjulika and Triptii Dimri, a new addition to the film’s cast. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.

Kartik Aaryan shooting for the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 climax

The shoot for Anees Bazmee's directorial Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 is in full swing. While there were several photos and videos from the film’s shoot in various locations, some reports suggested that the movie might not be able to release on Diwali, as scheduled. However, a new report by Bollywood Hungama has rubbished the rumours and claimed that the film’s shoot is on track.

A source close to the film’s development told the publication, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remains steadfast on its Diwali release, promising a joyous Diwali treat from Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar.” The source also added that the lead actor is currently shooting for the climax scenes of the film. They shared, “Currently, the team is shooting the climax, with completion anticipated within the next 7 to 10 days.” The filmmaker Anees Bazmee is currently suffering from a leg injury and is confined to a wheelchair. The source said, “Additionally, Kartik Aaryan is juggling the demands of promoting Chandu Champion alongside his commitment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leaving no stone unturned to finish the film’s schedule on time.”

New entrant in the film franchise Tripti Dimrii talks about Bhool Bhuliyaa 3

Triptii Dimri shared an update about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress told IANS: “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” “It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third instalment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and released in 2007. The second instalment was released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.