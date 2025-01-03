Published 23:17 IST, January 3rd 2025
Kartik Aaryan To Begin Filming For Anurag Basu's Musical Love Story Before Dharma's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?
Kartik Aaryan will reportedly begin filming for an upcoming project which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
2024 was one of the best and incredible year for Kartik Aaryan. The actor created record at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has been only three days of 2025 and Kartik Aaryan is already jam-packed with several projects. According to report, Kartik Aaryan will be in filming for Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated untitled project in January followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming project?
According to a report in Pinkvilla, the source has quoted that, “Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan are teaming up for an intense love story produced by Bhushan Kumar and the film goes on floors by the end of January. The makers have planned a marathon schedule of 3 months from January to April”.
Furthermore, the source has informed that, “It’s an ambitious musical love story and rolls from January end. The bearded look of Kartik Aaryan is for the Anurag Basu directorial. The title and other details of the film will be announced shortly once it goes on floors.
Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects
Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline. The film is a collaboration of Dharma Production and Namah Pictures. The upcoming project will go on floors from May this year.
There are also reports of Sreeleela (best known for Pushpa 2 song Kissik), will be making Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan. He also has Aashiqui 3 and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjan Ustara.
Kartik Aaryan has been part of the entertainment world for almost a decade and a half now. The actor has given several hit movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3.
