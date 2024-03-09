Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes On Floors

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the third part of the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, goes on floors today, March 9. Ahead of the shoot, the actor took to his social media account to share a photo of himself preparing for the movie.

Kartik Aaryan seeks divine blessings before starting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On March 9, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 goes on the floor. The film is the third part of the horror-comedy franchise which came into being in 2007. The original film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. A sequel to the movie, also headlined by Kartik Aaryan along with Kiara Advani, hit the big screens in 2022 and was credited for being the first big Bollywood hit post-pandemic.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram account, Kartik Aayan wrote in the caption, “Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today 🙏🏻 #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 🤙🏻”. While Kartik Aaryan retains his role from the second part of the film, Tripti Dimrii has joined the cast of the film. Additionally, Vidya Balan, who headlined the first part of the horror-comedy will also return for the third part.

Kartik Aaryan welcomes Vidya Balan on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actress Vidya Balan, who played the original Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is returning to the franchise for its third instalment. The actress will join forces with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Taking to Instagram on February 12, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song Ami Je Tomar with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of Kartik from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He wrote in the caption, “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa had left an indelible mark on the audience, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. In the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also garnered much love and appreciation from the audience. Additionally, actress Madhuri Dixit too is rumoured to play a pivotal role in the upcoming movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release this Diwali.

(With inputs from IANS)