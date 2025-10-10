Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 10 October 2025 at 17:31 IST

Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Kapoor Hosts Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor And Others | Photos

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence in Mumbai was buzzing with celebrity wives who arrived for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Celebs arrive at Anil Kapoor's home for Karwa Chauth celebrations
Celebs arrive at Anil Kapoor's home for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai saw celeb wives arriving ahead of Sargi. Over the years, the Kapoor residence has been buzzing with celebrations on this special evening and this year was no different. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Natasha Dalal, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, Anissa Malhotra, Alekha Advani, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor and others arrived with their Sargi thalis for the Karwa Chauth rituals.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: City-wise Moon Rise Timings For Puja Today

Celebs arrive for Karwa Chauth rituals at Anil Kapoor's home | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

The venue glittered with the starry presence of Bollywood wives. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira looked stunning in a red saree. She accessorised her traditional look with a potli bag and radiated grace as she posed for the paparazzi. 

Mira Kapoor arrives for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra also arrived in a traditional red saree. 

Geeta Basra for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a yellow saree as she flaunted her radiant smile for the cameras. 

Raveena Tandon arrives at Anil Kapoor's home for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

Babita Kapoor arrived with her two daughters-in-law - Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain. 

Babita Kapoor with her bahus Alekha and Anissa | Image: Varinder Chawla

The family members, all dressed in red, posed together, painting a picture-perfect family moment. 

Celebs arrive for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday, Mini Mathur and others also marked their presence for Karwa Chauth rituals at Anil Kapoor's home. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 10 October 2025 at 17:31 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source