Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Kapoor Hosts Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor And Others | Photos

The annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai saw celeb wives arriving ahead of Sargi. Over the years, the Kapoor residence has been buzzing with celebrations on this special evening and this year was no different. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Natasha Dalal, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, Anissa Malhotra, Alekha Advani, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor and others arrived with their Sargi thalis for the Karwa Chauth rituals.

Celebs arrive for Karwa Chauth rituals at Anil Kapoor's home | Image: Varinder Chawla

The venue glittered with the starry presence of Bollywood wives. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira looked stunning in a red saree. She accessorised her traditional look with a potli bag and radiated grace as she posed for the paparazzi.

Mira Kapoor arrives for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra also arrived in a traditional red saree.

Geeta Basra for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a yellow saree as she flaunted her radiant smile for the cameras.

Raveena Tandon arrives at Anil Kapoor's home for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla

Babita Kapoor arrived with her two daughters-in-law - Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Babita Kapoor with her bahus Alekha and Anissa | Image: Varinder Chawla

The family members, all dressed in red, posed together, painting a picture-perfect family moment.

Celebs arrive for Karwa Chauth celebrations | Image: Varinder Chawla