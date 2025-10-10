Updated 10 October 2025 at 17:31 IST
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Kapoor Hosts Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor And Others | Photos
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence in Mumbai was buzzing with celebrity wives who arrived for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations.
The annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai saw celeb wives arriving ahead of Sargi. Over the years, the Kapoor residence has been buzzing with celebrations on this special evening and this year was no different. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Geeta Basra, Natasha Dalal, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, Anissa Malhotra, Alekha Advani, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor and others arrived with their Sargi thalis for the Karwa Chauth rituals.
The venue glittered with the starry presence of Bollywood wives. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira looked stunning in a red saree. She accessorised her traditional look with a potli bag and radiated grace as she posed for the paparazzi.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra also arrived in a traditional red saree.
Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a yellow saree as she flaunted her radiant smile for the cameras.
Babita Kapoor arrived with her two daughters-in-law - Alekha Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain.
The family members, all dressed in red, posed together, painting a picture-perfect family moment.
Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday, Mini Mathur and others also marked their presence for Karwa Chauth rituals at Anil Kapoor's home.
10 October 2025