Karwa Chauth 2025: City-wise Moon Rise Timings Today In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Banglaore, Chandigarh, Bihar And Hyderabad

Karwa Chauth 2025, one of the most cherished festivals for married Hindu women, will be celebrated today, Friday, October 10. The day is marked by fasting from sunrise till moonrise, prayers for marital bliss, and vibrant festive traditions. Married women dress up in their ethnic best, adorning 16 shringar items and come together to offer prayers. The fast is traditionally broken after the wives worship the moon and the husbands make them drink their first sip of water for the day. From moonrise timings to evening puja muhurat, here’s your complete guide to observing Karwa Chauth this year.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Bihar

Karwa Chauth is primarily celebrated in the Northern parts of India. The sighting of the moon marks the culmination of Karwa Chauth, making the moonrise time crucial for those observing the fast. As per the Drik Panchang, here are the approximate timings for major Indian cities on October 10, 2025:

Delhi, NCR: 8:13 PM

Mumbai: 8:54 PM

Punjab (Ludhiana/Amritsar): 8:09 PM

Pune: 8:51 PM

Bangalore: 8:43 PM

Hyderabad: 8:36 PM

Patna (Bihar): 7:54 PM

Moonrise times can vary slightly depending on local weather and geographical location, so it’s advisable to check your area’s exact time through your city’s panchang or a reliable astrology app.

Karwa Chauth 2025 evening Puja Muhurat

The Karwa Chauth puja is performed in the evening, before moonrise. The most auspicious time to conduct the rituals, known as the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat, is when the moon is still below the horizon.

Puja Muhurat (Delhi NCR): 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

Pune & Mumbai: Around 6:15 PM to 7:29 PM

Punjab: 5:50 PM to 7:05 PM

Hyderabad & Bangalore: 6:10 PM to 7:25 PM

During this time, women gather in groups, light a diya (lamp), listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha, and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for the well-being of their husbands.



Karwa Chauth fasting rituals and traditions

The day begins before sunrise with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law, which marks the start of the fast. Women abstain from food and water throughout the day (known as nirjala vrat).



As the day progresses, devotees adorn themselves in traditional attire, apply mehendi, and prepare the puja thali with sweets, fruits, diya, and karwa (earthen pot). During the evening puja, they form a circle, pass the thali around while chanting prayers, and await the moonrise.



