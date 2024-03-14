×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Katrina Kaif Admits To Feeling ‘Intimidated’ By Bollywood's Unrealistic Beauty Standards

In a new interview, Katrina Kaif opened up on facing 'pressures' to conform to beauty standards. She admitted feeling 'intimidated' by the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif has opened up on the pressures of looking a certain way. In a new interview, the Merry Christmas actor admitted that she had to face unreal beauty standards in her Bollywood career. She also spoke about the times when she is worried about her appearance and her husband Vicky Kaushal has to step up.

Katrina Kaif opens up on facing ‘stifling’ beauty standards 

Katrina Kaif recently was in conversation with Hello! India when she chronicled her struggles with the pressures of facing unrealistic beauty standards. In the interview, the actress admitted that she too faced ‘pressures’ to conform to beauty standards. She also admitted that she finds the notion intimidating. 

The Bang Bang actress told the publication, “I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating.” Katrina also mentioned that every time she has to step out of the face she often gets ‘fussy’ about something wrong with her look. She added, “And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren’t you the person who says 'It's Kay to Be You' (a reference to the makeup brand owned by the actress).” 


Katrina Kaif says social media puts pressure on women to conform to beauty standards

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif also told the publication that most people struggle with ‘self-image and confidence issues’. She attributes social media and society as the reason behind the same. Katrina argued, “I think both society and social media puts a huge amount of unrealistic pressure on women to conform and to look a certain way. It’s subtle, but I think that does seep into your consciousness.”

A file photo of Katrina Kaif | Image: Katrina Kaif/instagram 

Katrina then clarified that she is not sitting on a ‘pedestal’ reminding people to love themselves. She shared that the reminder is more for herself, “To celebrate what is unique about us, because that’s what makes us, us.” Katrina concluded by arguing that it is essential to introspect if one is spending enough time away from social media and with themselves. 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

AIFF

AIFF names 26 probables

a minute ago
Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

4 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

6 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

7 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

7 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

8 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

10 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

11 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

14 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

16 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

16 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

19 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

21 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

22 minutes ago
BREAKING: 2 Groups Of Prisoners Clash At Central Jail In Gurdaspur

Two Groups From Gurdaspur

24 minutes ago
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

BREAKING: AAP Releases Fi

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo