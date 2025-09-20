Katrina Kaif's Secret Pregnancy Revealed In Maternity Photoshoot Leak?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are next after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, whose fans are eager to know when they will embrace parenthood. Since their guarded wedding back in December 2021, many rumours swirled about their pregnancy, but this time it is going intense with every new whistledown update.

An alleged leaked photo from what appears to be an ad shoot sparked fresh pregnancy rumours. The blurred image, shared on Reddit, showed Katrina in a maroon gown, looking away from the camera, with a visible baby bump in the form-fitting dress.

Neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the news or clarified whether the picture is real, AI-generated, or where it originally surfaced from. However, it has once again fuelled speculation on social media.

Earlier, reports claimed the couple is expecting their first child, with the baby due in October or November gone viral. So far, they have not made any official announcement.

Back in July, a video convinced fans even more. It showed Katrina Kaif in loose white casuals with Vicky by her side at a Mumbai ferry port to the Alibaugh.