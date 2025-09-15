5 Times When Katrina Kaif Sparked Pregnancy Rumours After Wedding With Vicky Kaushal In 2021

Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child? Well, soon after Bollywood's oh-so-talked-about couple got married in December 2021, several reports speculated that the actress might be pregnant. With passing years and public outings, fans crossed the line of joy with the speculations. However, the couple has mostly chosen to remain silent on the topic.

Now, new reports have gone viral online stating that the couple is expecting their first child and the baby is due in October-November. The couple haven't made any announcement yet.

The official debugging has also not been done yet, however, the news has already overjoyed their fans yet again. Amid the buzz, let's look at the times when this couple ambushed pregnancy rumours.

When Katrina Kaif’s polka dot dress sparked pregnancy rumours

At the beginning of the year, Katrina bid farewell to 2024 and welcomed the New Year with open arms. She appeared in a polka-dot dress at her New Year party, which netizens quickly labelled the ‘pregnancy dress’. This sparked pregnancy rumours in the comments on her Instagram post. One social media user wrote, “Good news if you know you know😅,” while another guessed, “In this year little Vicky Kaushal I think come.” On a Reddit thread featuring Katrina’s new pictures, someone explained, “Anushka, deepika, kareena wore polka dots when they were preggers,” and another comment read, “She is wearing a polka dot dress😭.” However, the rumours eventually died down.

When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked pregnancy rumours at Anant-Radhika's wedding

In March 2024, after the Jamnagar pre-wedding events, photos of Katrina Kaif in a traditional outfit and dupatta sparked public discussions and questions on social media about her pregnancy.

When Katrina Kaif covered her belly with a dupatta at an event, it sparked excitement among fans

In 2023, Tiger actress surprised her fans as she arrived in Hyderabad for a brand promotion. The actress looked stunning in a pink salwar suit. However, a section of the internet pointed out that Katrina was trying to cover her belly with a dupatta, which led to speculations about her possible pregnancy. Netizens believe that Katrina has been avoiding the spotlight due to pregnancy, but she later denied the rumours.

When London outing sparked pregnancy rumours

In 2024, a viral video from London made the internet believe that actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were expecting their first child. The clip showed the couple walking down the street together, but some eagle-eyed netizens noticed a change in Kat’s walk and the heavy overcoat she wore. However, the rumours quickly faded.

When couple’s Alibaug outing sparked pregnancy rumours

About a month ago, a video appeared online showing Vicky and Katrina taking a ferry from Mumbai. Reports suggested the couple were heading to Alibaug for their post-birthday celebrations, as the Sardar Udham actor turned 37 on May 16 and the Jagga Jasoos actress turned 42 on July 16. In the short clip, viewers noticed Katrina’s oversized shirt, which made them suspect she might be pregnant.