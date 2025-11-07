Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Joins List Of Celebs Who Welcomed Baby Boy In 2025

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the new parents in town as they announced the arrival of their 'bundle of joy'. After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, they are the fourth couple to welcome a baby boy this year. As they become parents to a boy, we have listed down celebs who welcomed a boy in 2025. While the first two are the new parents, the last two in the list embraced parenthood second time.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal: The couple welcomed their firstborn after nearly four years of marriage. They became parents to a baby boy today, November 7. They shared a post on Instagram that reads, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha: They are also the new parents in town, who welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, on October 19. They have yet to reveal the name of their son. Meanwhile, they are enjoying parenthood.

Ileana D'Cruz & Michael Dolan: The couple embraced parenthood second time and welcomed a baby boy on June 19. They have named their son Keanu Rafe Dolan. Their first child was also a son, who was born on August 1, 2023.

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick: The couple welcomed their first son together on March 24, 2025. They also revealed the name of their bundle of joy, Oscar Alexander Westwick. Amy also has a son with ex-fiancée George Panayiotou, who was born in September 2019.

Hence, four Indian celebrity couples welcomed a baby boy this year and are enjoying their parental duties.