Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Name Of Their Baby Boy 'Vihaan', Share First Photo As He Turns Three Months Old

As their baby boy completes three months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram account to share his name and first glimpse. The couple shared the first photo of the infant and announced that his name is Vihaan Kaushal. The announcement has now gone viral online.



Sharing the photo and the baby name announcement, the actor couple wrote in the caption, “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in an instant Gratitude beyond words." As soon as they made the joint post, fans and followers took to the comment section to extend congratulations to the new parents. First from the industry to comment was Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed a baby boy herself recently. She commented, “Little buddy! ” Shibani Akhtar, Mialp Zaveri, Sophie Chaudhary and several other celebrities sent good wishes in the comment section.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first baby in November

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on November 7. In a joint post, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous."Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.



Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed their pregnancy with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

