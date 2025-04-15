Kesari 2 Shows History Congress Buried: Netas Praise Akshay Kumar Film, Draw Parallels Between Jallianwala Bagh & 1984 Riots

The special screening of the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 was held today, April 15, in Delhi. The screening was attended by political leaders and fans, who called the film “marvellous”. They lauded the performance of actors and the efforts of the makers for talking about the unsung hero who brought justice to innocent people who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. They also targeted Congress for erasing the history of C Sankaran Nair and urged them to watch the movie.

Is Kesari: Chapter 2 worth watching?

A user wrote, "Watching the screening of #KesariChapter2, half way though the movie and I didn’t even blink in the first half! INCREDIBLE! Take a bow @akshaykumar. Your finest yet! Thank you @HardeepSPuri Sir for organising this."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised the plot and said each scene is full of pride and inspiration. "The spirit of patriotism, valour and sacrifice has been presented in a very impressive and touching manner in the film 'Kesari Chapter 2'. Every scene is full of pride and inspiration." She sent best wishes to the team of Kesari Chapter 2 ahead of the release.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the effort of Kesari 2 makers to showcase a "transformational period" of India's history. At the screening, he said, "We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also loved the film and said the movie is "amazing" as it brings to light an aspect of our freedom struggle, which people have heard about but do not know in depth.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa targeted Congress after watching Kesari 2 and asked the politicians of Congress to watch the movie. "They will understand the crime they have committed by erasing the history of C Sankaran Nair. Congress has done nothing less than what the Britishers did in Jallianwala Bagh. Congress took only one lesson from it, to repeat the genocide in 1984..." he said.

All about Kesari Chapter 2