'Not A Patient...': Shiva Rajkumar Talks About Cancer Treatment And Recovery, Promotes 45 With Upendra Rao In Mumbai

Shiva Rajkumar is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery for bladder cancer. The Kannada actor got himself treated at the Miami Cancer Institute in the US, where his bladder was replaced with an artificial one created from the actor's intestine. On Tuesday, the veteran actor was snapped checking out of Mumbai airport in an all-black ensemble, marking his first public appearance post-surgery. The actor, along with Upendra, was snapped happily greeting his fans and shaking hands with the team at the airport.

In a recent interview, the actor also opened up about his health post-surgery and shared that the treatment was like a "rearview" to him.

Shiva Rajkumar says he is getting stronger every day

In an interview with a portal, Shiva Rajkumar, who returned to Bengaluru in late January, shared he is now back to his pace - walking, eating and getting stronger with each passing day. He confessed that earlier, his appetite was a mess. Post-surgery, he has improved. When asked about the emotional ride during the challenging phase, to this, he replied that it was a quiet 'transformation'. That phase taught him discipline and patience. He even changed a few habits for the better.

Will Shiva Rajkumar use a stunt double in Ram Charan starrer Pedi?

When asked that rumours are rife that the action level in the upcoming movies have gone down. To this, he declined and said that it has doubled. This is the only reason why he asked the makers Pedi to give him time until July for the Ram Charan starrer as he is recovering. The veteran actor shared that by June, he will start performing full-fledged action sequences. He added that if a script demands real action, he'll give it as he doesn't believe in shortcuts.