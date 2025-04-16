Kesari Chapter 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Beat Sky Force's Opening Collection, Earns ₹1 Crore

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The movie is just two days away from hitting the theatres, and makers have opened the advance booking window. However, seeing the anticipation around the film, it has only earned a slight over than ₹1 crore at the box office. The movie is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and how lawyer C Shankaran Nair brought justice to the innocent people who died in the genocide in 1919.

Kesari Chapter 2 advance booking collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹1.02 crore (including block seats) across India. So far, there are 1948 shows in India, and 4034 tickets have been sold. Delhi is leading the chart of most earned state as he film has collected ₹28 lakh alone in the capital city. The pace of the earning is slow, and it will be interesting to see if it'll be able to break Sky Force's opening day collection.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri organised a special screening of Kesari 2 for politicians and selected fans in Delhi. After watching the film, everyone lauded the performance of both Akshay and Mahadevan and thanked the makers for bringing the story to light. He also urged the Indian citizens, particularly the youths, to watch the movie and not record the film in theatres.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on the other hand, targeted Congress after watching Kesari 2 and asked Congress to watch the movie. "They will understand the crime they have committed by erasing the history of C Sankaran Nair. Congress has done nothing less than what the Britishers did in Jallianwala Bagh. Congress took only one lesson from it, to repeat the genocide in 1984..." he said.

All about Kesari Chapter 2