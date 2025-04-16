After Flaunting A ₹7.47 Crore Watch, Jr NTR’s ₹85,000 Hawaiian Shirt From Dubai Vacation Becomes New Obsession Among Fans

Know Price Of Jr NTR’s Hawaiian Shirt Which Internet Is Obsessing About | Image: X

Jr NTR has been making headlines since he engaged in shooting War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan . However, the Devara Part 1 actor took some time out from his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his family in Dubai. Amid this, his vacation spotting has become fans new obsession. Recently during his trip, he posed for some photos with hotel staff and it began going viral on the internet. It wasn’t just him but his shirt that grabbed everyone’s attention this time.

Jr NTR’s ultra-luxury shirt become fans' new obsession, here’s why

NTR’s recent photos from Dubai have taken social media by storm, with fans praising his stylish new look and outfit. His transformation and fashion choices have become a hot trend today.

During a fan interaction in Dubai, NTR wore a casual blue floral shirt more like a Hawaiian shirt. Although it appeared simple, fans were stunned when they learn its cost. The casual-looking blue print shirt is identified as a luxury piece from the brand ETRO, priced at an astonishing ₹85,000.

This is not the first time RRR actor spotted wearing any ultra-luxury amenities.

Jr NTR’s Richard Mille’s watch is priced at…

In March 2025, Jr NTR drew attention in Mumbai while shooting War 2 with Hrithik Roshan by wearing a rare Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail, a watch worth approximately ₹7.47 crore.