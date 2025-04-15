Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar And R Madhavan Pose With Anurag Thakur, Manjinder Singh Sirsa At Special Screening In Delhi

Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. Ahead of the release, the makers held a special screening in Delhi for political leaders, including Anurag Thakur and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Several videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet, showing Akshay posing with the leaders.

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan arrive in Delhi's Chanakyapuri for a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Akshay, dressed in a grey suit, pulls Anurag Thakur beside him as he poses for the camera inside the theatre at Chanakyapuri. R Madhavan, on the other hand, can be seen in a traditional ensemble with sunglasses. "Actors Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Thakur, and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa arrive at a theatre in Chanakyapuri for the screening of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh," read the caption.



Kesari Chapter 2 chronicles the events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the role played by lawyer C Shankaran Nair in bringing justice to the innocent people who died in a genocide. To keep the fans hooked, the makers have organised early screenings across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Kolkata. And the responce for the same were excellent as the screening passes were sold out within 10 minyes, as per Sacnilk.

Apart from this, the makers have also opened the window of advance booking, and the trade is expecting a solid response for the same.