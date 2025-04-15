Did Randeep Hooda Pick South In Debate Against Bollywood? Jaat Actor Says Celebs In Hindi Cinema Are 'Threatned' By Him

Randeep Hooda has been in the film industry for over 2 decades and established himself as one of the bankable actors with his explicit acting skills. Despite giving movies like Sarbjit, Highway, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Extraction, the actor hasn't received due credit from the film fraternity. In an interview, the Jaat actor expressed his disappointment in never receiving appreciation from people in Bollywood. He believes that they feel threatened by him, and that's why they avoid appreciating him.

Randeep Hooda is upset with Bollywood - Here's why

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Hooda recalled working in the Telugu film industry and receiving respect from them. He explained by giving an example of Extraction, where he worked alongside Chris Hemsworth and performed high-octane stunts. He said action directors in Telugu. When I worked with filmmakers in Telugu cinema… many action directors had seen the film and wanted to emulate it. They even asked me how we did it in Extraction. That sense of respect is there. But nobody talked about it. Even for small roles in Hollywood films, people do so much campaigning, and others congratulate them.”

He added that Bollywood people seemingly feel threatened by him as they don't hail his performance. However, he is just trying to better himself and not in race to outperform his colleagues. "When they meet me, they meet nicely, and they call me, but they don’t talk about it publicly. It happened during Highway too. I got many calls, but no one spoke about that role publicly. I also didn’t get any big award for acting," he recalled.

Having said that, the actor confessed he was completely sidelined during the promotions of Highway, co-starring Alia Bhatt , and Ranbir Kapoor was given the responsibility to promote the movie.