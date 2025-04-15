HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Going To Be A ‘Disaster’? Fans Fume Over Paapa Essiedu's Casting As Professor Snape

Updated April 15th 2025, 21:31 IST
HBO Harry Potter TV Series: A whole new era is about to be introduced in the world of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter. As per the latest update, the creators have announced the first casting decisions, revealing the actors chosen to portray Hogwarts' most iconic faculty members, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and others. However, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape has left Potterheads heartbroken, with many questioning the departure from the character's traditional portrayal.
The casting announcement has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users strongly opposing the decision to cast a Black actor as Severus Snape. Meanwhile, other fans are eager to see a fresh perspective on the character.
One user wrote on X, “HBO just officially killed their show in the womb. Snape is white in the books, so he should be white in the show. This is just DEI nonsense. Now imagine what will look like when white James Potter bullies black Severus Snape… Great way to push a racism, victim agenda.”
Another fan commented, “I am truly sorry, but I cannot get behind Paapa Essiedu playing Snape. I think I will have to pass on this TV series.”
A third user added, “If I were Paapa Essiedu, I wouldn’t even audition for Snape. Fan or not, he should know some roles aren’t meant for everyone—no white actor would ever go for T’Challa, and it’s the same energy.”
The latest confirmed Harry Potter TV series cast are John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes on Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu portray Severus Snape. Nick Frost is cast as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
Filming is set to begin this summer, with the first series expected to air as early as next year. The roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger are still uncasted. HBO held an open casting call for these lead roles, receiving over 30,000 submissions.
