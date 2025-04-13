Kesari Chapter 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan Starrer Is 'An Incredible Historical Courtroom Drama'

Updated April 13th 2025, 18:29 IST
Kesari Chapter 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is set to release worldwide in cinemas on April 18. The film depicts advocate C. Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, as he challenges the British Raj to expose the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With the release just days away, Rana Daggubati has already shared his review.
Just a few days before the big release, south superstar Rana Daggubati shared his review of the historical drama on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote, "Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We at Suresh Productions will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. #KesariChapter2."
Resharing his post on his account, Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words, Rana. It feels truly rewarding when a film like Kesari Chapter 2 connects so deeply. Lots of love."
Kesari Chapter 2 serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 period war film Kesari, which depicted the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army faced 20,000 Afghan tribesmen. Starring Akshay Kumar, directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari achieved commercial success, grossing ₹208 crore worldwide.
