Kesari Chapter 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan Starrer Is 'An Incredible Historical Courtroom Drama'

Kesari Chapter 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is set to release worldwide in cinemas on April 18. The film depicts advocate C. Shankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, as he challenges the British Raj to expose the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With the release just days away, Rana Daggubati has already shared his review.

Kesari Chapter 2 first review

Just a few days before the big release, south superstar Rana Daggubati shared his review of the historical drama on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote, "Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We at Suresh Productions will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. #KesariChapter2."

Resharing his post on his account, Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind words, Rana. It feels truly rewarding when a film like Kesari Chapter 2 connects so deeply. Lots of love."

About Kesari