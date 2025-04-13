Lovebirds Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet Spotted Getting Cozy At Coachella Ahead Of Travis Scott's Performance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sparked romance rumours back in January of 2023 when the unlikely pair were seen conversing at a Jean Paul Gaultier show. Their alleged romance has since, come a long way. The lovebirds were recently spotted getting cozy and showcasing pda on the second day of Coachella this year.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet spotted at Coachella

A video has been shared by an X user in which the couple kissed, held hands and cuddles together while taking a stroll around. The actor couldn’t keep his hands off the Kardashian star and the two were seen cozying up through out the evening.

Netizens soon took to social media and gushed about the couple’s chemistry. One user wrote, “Ik not everyone agrees,, but there’s something so heart melting about physical touch in relationships”. Another user wrote, “Good to see them together for this long, I don’t think anyone thought they’d last”. “I hope this becomes the healthiest and longest lasting relationships for both of them”, wrote the third user. Another X user wrote, “I love seeing a couple in love”.

File photo of Timothee and Kylie | Source: Instagram

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet’s relationship timeline

Timothee and Kylie were seen getting acquainted for the first time on camera at Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in January. The Dune star could be seen fidgeting with his buttons in a subtle way while Kylie just stood there.

The speculations around their relationship started after a tipster submitted a message on gossip site DeuxMoi claiming that the two are involved in a love affair. The tip read, "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner," along with a couple of coffin emojis. Someone else said, "I heard they are both going to be at Coachella", to which one of the users replied, "I can 100% confirm it."

