Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay And Ananya Team Up Against Madhavan To Uncover Truth Behind Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2: The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the Akshay Kumar , R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer that tells the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the film, Akshay plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair, while Madhavan is introduced as Neville McKinley and Ananya as Dilreet Gill. The trailer offers a glimpse of the intense courtroom drama showcasing Nair's unwavering fight for the truth.

The trailer opens with Akshay in the courtroom questioning Reginald Dyer, who is accountable for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The video continues with Akshay's character leaving Dyer speechless with his line of questions, making him look guilty for his decision to open fire on an innocent crowd in 1919.

The next frame shows Ananya urging (person not shown) to fight against the Britishers for their cruel action. She is shown as the only Indian lady lawyer in England, who helps Nair in achieving justice.

Then enters Madhavan's character, Neville McKinley, who is introduced as 'sanki (moody)' but is a genius and has the power to make anyone kneel in front of him. While Akshay is shown to be fierce, Madhavan raises the stakes with his argument during the hearing, making the courtroom drama even more intense and appealing.

In short, the trailer showcases one man’s courage vs. the empire’s injustice.

All about Kesari Chapter 2