OTT Releases (April 3 To April 6): From Test To Adrishyam 2, New Films & Web Series To Watch On Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV

We have entered the first Thursday of April, and so we are here with the list that includes both movies and web series releasing over the weekend. From Pulse and Adrishyam Season 2 to Nayanthara starrer Test, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and SonyLIV are set to release a range of titles that will pique your interest.

Check out the complete list below:

Pulse

A group of ER residents navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.

Release Date: April 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Test

Starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth, the film follows the worlds of three ordinary people who converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.



Release Date: April 4

Where to watch: Netflix

A Real Pain

It is based on the mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), who reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Release Date: April 4

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Adrishyam Season 2

Starring Pooja Gor, Eijaz Khan, Swaroopa Ghosh and Tarun Anand, the espionage-thriller series revolves around the life of undercover intelligence officers who track and neutralise terror risks to protect the country. The series is directed by Anshuman Sinha.

Release Date: April 4

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Touch Me Not

Starring Prithviraj, Navdeep and Pramodini, the series follows a young man with a supernatural power of touch who forms a team to crack complicated cases. What they do not know is that a mysterious killer is stalking them.

Release Date: April 4

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Karma

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections. The thriller show stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a and Lee Hee-jun in the lead.

Release Date: April 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Chamak - The Conclusion

Starring Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar in the lead, the last season will continue from where the earlier season concluded. The series will follow the story of Kaala and his quest to seek revenge after his father, who happens to be a legendary singer, is killed.