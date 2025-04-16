Khushi Kapoor Takes Notes From Sister Janhvi, Makes Relationship With Vedang Raina Insta Official

Khushi Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina, whom she met on the sets of her debut film, The Archies. While the couple never officially confirmed the rumours, but with their joint appearances dropped hints. Now, the Nadaaniyan actress has soft-launched her relationship on Instagram, and it seems she took tips from her sister Janhvi Kapoor . The Dhadak actress is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya for years now, but even she is tight-lipped regarding the same. However, during an event, she wore a necklace with his nickname "Shikhu" on it. Similarly, Khushi has shared a series of photos on her social media handle, and it's her necklace that confirms that she is dating Vedang.

What does Khushi Kapoor's necklace look like

On Wednesday, Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of mirror selfies. In the first image, she is dressed in a black tank top showing off her natural beauty, but it was her necklace that grabbed the attention. The necklace has two letters - V and K, with a heart-shaped pendant in between the letters. In the caption, she simply dropped a white heart emoticon.



Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, speculating the same. A user wrote, "The necklace is evident." Another wrote, "That v💗k pendant." A third user simply wrote, "V❤️K". "The initials got me," wrote a fan.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's dating timeline

The duo made their debut in 2023 and were rumoured to be dating each other before the release of the movie. Since day one, Vedang has been part of the Kapoor family. Often, he was snapped making public appearances with the family and was part of intimate gatherings.

What's next for Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor?