Kiara Advani Has THIS To Say About Starring In ‘Big, Spectacle’ Movies Don 3, War 2

Kiara Advani has several big-budget projects lined up for release. The actress was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha which was a hit at the box office. She will now be seen in the YRF spyverse film War 2 and the Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3. Ahead of the release, the actress has spoken about the projects.

Kiara Advani shares update on Don 3, War 2

Kiara Advani recently made her debut at the Cannes red carpet. At the French Riveria, the actress spoke to Film Companion about her upcoming projects. She called War 2 and Don 3, “big, spectacle, larger-than-life movie,” and shared her long-time desire to work in an action movie.

She added that she had always wanted to be a part of action films and wanted to do it with the best team possible.

She added that she had always wanted to be a part of action films and wanted to do it with the best team possible. She cited the example of her 2021 film Shershaah and said, “Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, it's a war movie, and the title role is Captain Vikram Batra. What is she going to have in the film?’ But the fact that you can leave a mark in a film like that in itself is a big deal.” She added, “While I am craving to do the films that I can completely shoulder independently, I feel it's also important for me to have my voice heard in a big movie.”

Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra star together in another movie after Shershah?

In the same conversation, the actress also touched base on whether she would be comfortable starring in a film with her husband Sidharth Malhotra following their movie together - Shershaah. The actress said, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there's a certain excitement, and people want to see us together.”

A file photo of Sidkiara

However, Kiara added while they would love to work together, the script should be exciting for both of them. “I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we're individual people first and actors first so that's how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally,” the actress concluded.