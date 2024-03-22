×

Updated May 16th, 2022 at 14:53 IST

Kiara Advani 'not approached' for Prabhas' Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor confirms

Kiara Advani's spokesperson has clarified rumours about the actor's involvement in Prabhas' 'Spirit', stating that she hasn't been approached for the project.

Reported by: Kriti Nayyar
Kiara Advani, Prabhas
IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ KIARA ADVANI/ PRABHAS | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kiara Advani's spokesperson has clarified rumours of the actor's involvement in Prabhas' Spirit, stating that she hasn't been approached for the project. While reports were rife that Advani has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, the latest statement reveals that there hasn't been any conversation about the same. 

The statement also urged everyone to refrain from indulging in any rumours and iterated that an official announcement would be made in case of any update. For the uninitiated, Prabhas announced his  25th film, Spirit, back in October last year. 

Kiara Advani 'not approached' for Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit

The spokesperson's official statement read -  

"In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter. Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same. In case of any update, we would officially announce and inform everyone. Hence, kindly request everyone to refrain from indulging in the rumours. "

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was announced later last year, with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series set to bankroll the project on a massive scale. Meanwhile, the director is currently busy filming Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. According to reports, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also a part of the project, which is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also known for helming projects like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh

More on Prabhas and Kiara's work front 

Kiara is gearing up for the release of Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to hit theatres on May 20. It also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside  Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. Lastly, she has a project with superstar Ram Charan in the pipeline. 

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Touted to be a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming project is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

(With PR inputs)

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ KIARA ADVANI/ PRABHAS)

Published May 16th, 2022 at 14:53 IST

