Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Blessed Again, Announce Second Pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025, are expecting their second child. Kiara has announced a second pregnancy. On Wednesday, they shared a joint post on their social media handle announcing the merry news to their friends and fans. They shared a photo that featured their hands and their 1-year-old daughter, Saraayah. All can be seen holding a pair of white mitten shoes. Along with it, they wrote in the caption, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿” This post has come after rumours were rife that Kiara and Sidharth are expecting their second child.

Friends and fans congratulate Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Soon after they shared the post, it was filled with congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, “The cutest thing on the internet today.” Karan Johar wrote, “Love love you (followed by heart emoticons)”. Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta wrote, “congratulations”. Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Tahira Kashyap and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Kiara Advani made waves at Ambani's Ganpati puja

The rumours of Kiara's second pregnancy began after she attended Ambani's Ganpati puja at Antilia. The actress, who had shed the pregnancy weight, looked slightly bulky, making netizens believe she is expecting a second child. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Toxic, alongside Yash. The movie earned negative reviews and bombed at the box office. It grossed ₹320 crore-₹341.39 crore against an estimated production budget of ₹500 crore. Despite that, Toxic became the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

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Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in The Vvaan, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed ₹59.68 crore worldwide.

The couple is yet to announce their next projects.