Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Parents Meet Baby Girl For The First Time | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents for the first time on July 15. The couple have officially announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media. To celebrate this special moment, Shershaah actors' parents visited the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter. A video of their visit has now gone viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s parents reach the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter

A video shared by entertainment portals Viral Bhayani and Pinkvilla shows a car of Sidharth Malhotra’s parents entering the hospital gate. Another video shows Kiara Advani’s mother in the car. On July 16, Kiara and Sidharth posted a joint announcement on Instagram to share the happy news. They uploaded a photo card featuring a pink backdrop decorated with balloons and stars.

The note on the card reads, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara & Sidharth.” They shared the post with simple emoticons in the caption. The couple have not yet revealed their daughter’s name or face.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra join girl parents club of Bollywood

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the latest Bollywood couple to welcome a baby girl. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had their baby girl, Raha, in November 2022.