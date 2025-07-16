Our World Forever Changed: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Announce Birth Of Baby Girl With A Heartwarming Post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra embraced parenthood for the first time on July 15. The couple have now taken to their social media account to officially confirm the birth of their baby girl. In a joint Instagram post, the Shershaah actors shared the news of their daughter's arrival with their fans.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra officially announced the arrival of their baby girl



On July 16, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram account to make a joint post announcing the birth of their baby girl. They shared a photo card with the announcement on a pink drop adorned with balloons and stars. The note reads, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara & Sidharth”. The actors shared the note with simple emoticons in the caption.