Our World Forever Changed: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Announce Birth Of Baby Girl With A Heartwarming Post

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra embraced parenthood for the first time on July 15. The couple have now taken to their social media account to officially confirm the birth of their baby girl. In a joint Instagram post, the Shershaah actors shared the news of their daughter's arrival with their fans.
On July 16, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram account to make a joint post announcing the birth of their baby girl. They shared a photo card with the announcement on a pink drop adorned with balloons and stars. The note reads, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara & Sidharth”. The actors shared the note with simple emoticons in the caption.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met at an after-party of the former's movie, Lust Stories. Sparks flew, and the couple began dating soon. After keeping their relationship hush-hush for years, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. 2 years later, on February 28, the couple announced their first pregnancy in a sweet social media post. Fans and well-wishers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to the comment section of their post to wish the new parents on the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
