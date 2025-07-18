Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Security Makes Every Attempt To Hide Baby Girl's Face From Paparazzi After New Mom Gets Discharged From Hospital | WATCH

Updated 18 July 2025 at 12:38 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on July 15 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple made an announcement a day later by sharing an adorable post featuring a soft pink texture with balloons and stars. On Thursday, the couple sent goodies to the paparazzi, requesting them not to click photos of their daughter. Today, the new parents are taking their bundle of joy home.
On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped leaving the hospital and taking their baby girl home. The new parents didn't make a public appearance and directly sat in the car. Not just this, a security personnel are sitting in the passenger seat, covering the back seat with his arms from paparazzi, who were trying to capture the face of the new mom Kiara and her daughter, despite being asked not to do so.
Ahead of the discharge from the hospital, the new parents requested the paps not to click photos of their newborn daughter. They sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi with a special note. The note on the box reads, “Our Baby Girl Is Here. Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures please, only blessings, Kiara & Sidharth."
The couple kindly asked for privacy and imposed a no-picture policy for the paps for their newborn.
After keeping their relationship private for years, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. It was attended by their families and close friends, including Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla. The lavish wedding was followed by a star-studded reception, which was attended by the who's who of the industry, including the Ambani family.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 18 July 2025 at 12:38 IST