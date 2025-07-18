Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Security Makes Every Attempt To Hide Baby Girl's Face From Paparazzi After New Mom Gets Discharged From Hospital | WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on July 15 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple made an announcement a day later by sharing an adorable post featuring a soft pink texture with balloons and stars. On Thursday, the couple sent goodies to the paparazzi, requesting them not to click photos of their daughter. Today, the new parents are taking their bundle of joy home.

Kiara Advani gets discharged from the hospital

On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped leaving the hospital and taking their baby girl home. The new parents didn't make a public appearance and directly sat in the car. Not just this, a security personnel are sitting in the passenger seat, covering the back seat with his arms from paparazzi, who were trying to capture the face of the new mom Kiara and her daughter, despite being asked not to do so.

(Security tries to hide the face of the new parents and baby | Image: Varinder Chawla)

'No pictures please, only blessings'

Ahead of the discharge from the hospital, the new parents requested the paps not to click photos of their newborn daughter. They sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi with a special note. The note on the box reads, “Our Baby Girl Is Here. Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures please, only blessings, Kiara & Sidharth."

The couple kindly asked for privacy and imposed a no-picture policy for the paps for their newborn.