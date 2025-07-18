Junior X Review: Debutant Kireeti Reddy Steals The Limelight From Sreeleela, Netizens Compare Actor To Jr NTR

Junior X Review: Sreeleela and debutant Kireeti Reddy starrer has finally hit the theatres on July 18. The film, which is released in Telugu and Kannada, marks the return of Genelia D'Souza after 13 years in Tollywood. While Sreeleela and Genelia have become big names in Indian cinema, Kireeti was able to overpower their image with his impeccable dance moves and acting performance in the movie.

Is Junior worth the money?

The early cinemagoers watched the first show of the movie and penned their reviews on social media handles, hailing Kireeti's performance in the movie. A user wrote, "Kireeti as a debutant is a showstopper! His electrifying dance moves lit up the screen with unmatched energy & grace. His precision in fight sequences was thrilling & the ease in his acting is absolutely captivating. With this stellar start, he has a bright future."

Many hailed Kireeti's dance moves and compared him to Jr NTR, who is known for his dancing skills. A user shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "Dance Moves & Body Flexibility. Acham Tiger Ni Chustunatlu Undhi. True @tarak9999 Fanboy @KireetiOfficial. #Junior."

Another wrote a detailed review of the movie. "Entertaining 1st half followed by emotional 2nd half... Junior is a perfect commercial entertainer with a perfect blend of comedy, action and emotion. Kireeti surprises in his debut with mature performance and energetic dance movies. If you bear a few slow parts in second half and weak villain character, its definitely a good watch for weekend, especially father son emotions were presented beautifully," read the post.

"You've resembled #NTR with your speed moves @KireetiOfficial. What a start to your career - channeling the greatest in the game!" wrote another.

Among all the positive reviews, there was a viewer who was unimpressed by Kireeti. "When a film tries to highlight a debutant, it needs to be simple and effective. Trying to project him as a big star will always backfire. #Junior is an all mixed fruit juice, with many films being brought in to make this one film with no proper character building or emotional connect. It just feels like a tiring exercise to get through," read the post.

"What an outstanding Energy Dance, fights & performance of @KireetiOfficial superb... Good come back for @geneliad," read a post.

All about Junior