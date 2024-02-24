Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Kiara Advani Talks About 'Positive Change' In Career Post Marriage: Signed 2 Of My Biggest Films

Kiara Advani has opened up on the notion that actresses cannot star in big films post-marriage. The actress reflected on signing Don 3 and War 2 post marriage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Kiara Advani has a series of releases in her pipeline. Apart from Game Changer with Ram Charan, the actress will also be seen in Don 3 and War 2. Ahead of the big releases, she has opened up on bagging the big films after getting married. 

Kiara Advani talks about women leading films after marriage 

Quashing the long-standing notion in Bollywood that an actress’s shelf life is limited to the time she gets married, Kiara Advani has signed two of the biggest films of her career yet Don 3 and War 2 after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Not just her, other actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and several others continue to rule the box office and feature in big films even after their marriage. At a recent event, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress shed light on the changing notions of women in cinema. 

Speaking at the event, the actress said, “I think I can say that post-marriage I have signed two of my biggest films. I think that’s changing now, Of course, all our top actresses today are married. That speaks volumes in itself. That’s a positive change.” Kiara’s statements are now doing rounds on social media.

Kiara Advani on taking up action role in Don 3 

 Kiara Advani said she is excited about her first action movie, Don 3, which will explore a never-before-seen side of her as an actor. Advani was recently announced as the female lead for Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead. “I’ve an action hero (husband, Sidharth Malhotra) at home who is doing a great job. But this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different, I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre (action) I was longing to get myself to, change the vibe, change the way I’ve been perceived so far, and that’s what is exciting,” the actor said during a session at a recent event. 

“As an actor you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe this is who you are. So, there will be a lot of prep for the film (Don 3) but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie, so now is my time to do some action,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Whatsapp logo