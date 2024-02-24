Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Kiara Advani Says It Was Her Conscious Decision To Sign Ranveer Singh Starrer Don 3: I Wanted To...

Kiara Advani in a recent interview revealed the reason she signed Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 and confronted that it was her conscious decision to do so.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:Instagram/kiaraadvani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Kiara Advani recently shared insights into her journey and experiences in the film industry. Known for her exceptional performances and box office success, Advani engaged in a candid conversation at an event recently. Her conversation included the actress opening up about getting on board Don 3.

What did Kiara Advani say about joining Don 3?

Expressing her excitement about taking on an action role in the upcoming film Don 3, Advani revealed that it was her deliberate decision to explore a new genre. The actress said, "I think it's a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that's what's exciting, right?”

 

 

She expressed the thrill of stepping into diverse characters as an actor and the challenge of convincing audiences in each role. Kiara continued, “As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but  I've got time to do that. I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie so now's my time to get some action in!"

What more do we know about Kiara’s work trajectory?

Advani's journey to stardom has been marked by a series of successes both in cinemas and on OTT platforms. From her breakout performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to her recent hits including Shershaah, Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" she has established herself as a versatile and talented performer.

 

 

Last week, confirming her participation in Don 3, Advani took to social media platform X to express her excitement and gratitude for joining the iconic franchise. She wrote on X, “Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together (clapper board emoji)." Farhan Akhtar on the other hand shared, "Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3."

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

