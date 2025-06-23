Kiara Advani To Play Meena Kumari In The Latter's Biopic? Reports Suggest War 2 Actress Has Been Approached For Siddharth P. Malhotra's Directorial

Updated 23 June 2025 at 16:51 IST
Since the announcement of Meena Kumari – Tragedy Queen, a biopic on Bollywood’s iconic actress, was made in 2024, fans have been speculating about star faces vying to be a part of the mammoth project. As per the reports, Sidharth P. Malhotra has acquired the film rights in partnership with Saregama and the Amrohi family. The new reports suggest that the makers have approached Kiara Advani for the lead female role.
According to a Pinkvilla report, a source close to the publication revealed that the filmmakers have approached Kiara Advani to play the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic. The director and creative team reportedly believe Kiara is an ideal choice for the role, as it requires emotional depth and grace. They have already narrated the script to her, and while Kiara reportedly loved it, she has not yet given her final approval.
However, earlier it was reported that the team was still seeking approvals from the legendary star's family.
Other than her, the casting of Kamal Amrohi, the iconic filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband, is also making buzz. The on-screen chemistry between the leads will be essential to conveying the emotional depth of their relationship. Kamal Amrohi is known for classics like Mahal (1949), Pakeezah (1972), and Razia Sultan. Speculation about who will play Kamal has begun, with some suggesting Ajay Devgn, while others propose Jaideep Ahlawat, keeping his ongoing performance in mind.
Moreover, if the latest reports turn out to be true and War 2 actress agrees to this project, it could become the first film she begins shooting after her pregnancy. This role may be both her most challenging and rewarding yet, as she will need to portray profoundly sorrowful emotions with a level of reminiscent of the legendary Meena Kumari.
