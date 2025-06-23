Rajinikanth Begins Shooting For Jailer 2 In Mysore, Massive Crowd Gathers To Catch A Glimpse Of Thalaivar | Watch

Updated 23 June 2025 at 15:43 IST
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is currently in its shooting phase. Nelson Dilipkumar began the shoot in Bilikere, Mysore, on June 22. Upon hearing about the Thalaiva’s presence, fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. Tamil superstar greeted them warmly, and the video has since gone viral.
In the now-viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen waving and smiling at his fans after he comes out of the sunroof of his car. Fans enthusiastically call out to him, capturing the moment on their phones. He is seen gesturing for them to stay safe as they follow his car.
The video also shows the police and Rajinikanth's security team trying to control the crowd, as a convoy of vehicles, including the film’s team, moves alongside him.
Jailer 2 also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Balakrishna. Recently, director Nelson celebrated his 41st birthday on June 21, with Rajinikanth on set. Sun Pictures, the film’s producers, shared photos on social media showing Rajinikanth presenting Nelson with a bouquet and Yogi Babu feeding him cake. The movie is slated for a Summer 2026 release.
Rajinikanth is returning to his blockbuster role as Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan is also making a comeback as his wife, Vijaya. While the confirmed cast excites fans, rumours suggest that a Bollywood star might also make a cameo appearance. Other than this, Rajinikanth is set to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, scheduled for release on August 14, 2025.
