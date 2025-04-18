'Kicked Out Of Bollywood...': Anurag Kashyap's Abusive Rant Against Brahmin Community Decoded By Netizens

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stirred a major controversy as he went on an explosive and abusive rant against the Brahmin community on social media, seemingly unprovoked. Kashyap shared a long post in defence of the upcoming movie Phule, based on the lives of social activists Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film by Ananth Mahadevan has found opposition from the Brahmin for its alleged depiction of the community. Its release date has also been postponed from April 11 to April 25.

As Kashyap wrote in favour of Phule, and many such movies like Dhadak 2, based on the caste system in India and questioned why they are mired in delays due to censorship issues, he also lashed out against the Brahmin community, making derogatory comments.

Anurag Kashyap questioned the caste system in India | Image: X

One of his posts read, "Brahmin pe main m*******a…koi problem?” (I will piss on Brahmins. Any problem?). In another one of his comments, he called Brahmins "the worst kind of exploiters" and further said that the community "did not allow anyone to grow". His Instagram exchange with other social media users went viral, leading to the hashtag 'Arrest Anurag Kashyap' trending on social media.

Is this the reason behind Anurag Kashyap's anti-Brahmin stance?

Many on social media tried to make sense of Kashyap's abusive rant. Some pointed out that the director is hardly making films in Bollywood anymore and had recently announced his decision to move out of Mumbai. The director has been landing more acting offers than directing gigs. Once seen as the leading face of non-mainstream cinema in India, Kashyap has reduced himself to a controversial figure, often related to bizarre comments and explosive and sudden outbursts on social media.

Some shared that since Kashyap has relocated to the South Indian film industry, he is lobbying with the "Periyar community".

Periyar EV Ramasamy is widely considered the "Father of the Dravidian movement". His rebellion against Brahminical dominance and gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu has been widely recognised.