King: Abhishek Bachchan's Action Avatar From Deepika Padukone Starrer Leaks Online, Netizens React

Despite repeated requests from director Siddharth Anand, photos and clips from the set of "King" continue to leak online. After Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan's photos from the set have gone viral on the internet. The photos are said to be from a car crash, the climax scene of the movie.

A look at Abhishek Bachchan from King

In the images going viral on the internet, Abhishek can be seen standing on top of a car, wielding a gun in his hand against a rugged mountainous backdrop. He is dressed in a black ensemble, layered with a grey overcoat.

In another photo, we can see a scene from a car crash, hinting at a high-octane action sequence in the climax.

For the unversed, the actor will be playing an antagonist role in the film.

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Netizens have a mixed response to the leaked images from the King set

Soon after the image was dropped on the internet, netizens shared their opinion on the look. One of the users wrote, "It looks like Thakur Durjan Singh 😜 from Karan Arjun". An angry fan asked the makers to control the leaks, "@RedChilliesEnt wht is this nonsense... @justSidAnand... Udhar neet ka paper aur idhar KING ka puraa cast expose ho gaya hai.. Stop it before it's too late..." A third user wrote, "Kya maal aaya."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi. The film's soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is being bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.