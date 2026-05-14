Karuppu Release Delayed: 9 AM Shows Of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Actioner Cancelled

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is set to hit the theatres today, May 14. The film was supposed to open with 9 AM shows, but due to unforeseen issues, the shows have been cancelled. This has come hours after director RJ Balaji addressed the booking issues and urged that the producers are doing their best to resolve the hurdle.

Suriya's Karuppu release delayed

Karuppu production house Dream Warrior Pictures reposted a tweet by producer SR Prabhu, who informed the movie buffs that the 9 AM shows in India and late-night shows in the US have been cancelled. "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" read the post.

For the unversed, the newly elected Tamil Nadu government had granted permission to the makers for holding one extra show at 9 AM on the movie on May 14 and May 15.

Why is Karuppu facing a delay?

According to the source in the industry, the makers of the film are facing financial hurdles and are trying to their best to resolve the issue. However, the negotiations that went late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning had not borne fruit, and therefore, the makers were forced to cancel the morning shows on Thursday, as per the news agency IANS.

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"#Karuppu - What's the point of making films in home production(Sister concern companies), if they can't even release films on time @Suriya_offl @Karthi_Offl? INFO - Karuppu’s morning shows in India and late premiere shows in the USA, are cancelled due to last-minute financial hurdles," a post read.

Owing to this, people who were trying to book tickets in advance were facing issues. On seeing this, RJ Balaji, late at night, addressed the issue on X and wrote, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

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