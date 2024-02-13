Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Kiran Rao Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga May Have Indirectly Promoted Laapataa Ladies - Here's How

Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been involved in a war of words each criticising the other's professional legacy. Rao has an interesting take on the same

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiran Rao, Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Kiran Rao, Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:Instagram, X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for Laapataa Ladies, a film which will mark her directorial debut. However, more than the quirky film, the debutante director has been more in the news owing to her verbal back and forth with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rao now has an interesting take on the situation at hand.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao has an interesting take on her tiff with Sandeep Reddy Vanga


In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran Rao shared her reflections on what appears to be a constant war of words between her and Animal and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiran recently shared how though she never intended to get into a back and forth with Vanga, the same could have had a positive impact on the reach of her under-the-radar film, Laapataa Ladies. She elaborated how if people are coming to know of her, they will eventually also learn about her upcoming film. 

Advertisement


She said, "I did feel like I had to respond and I did, so that’s out there. I guess if people have seen it, now they know who I am and that I have a film coming on March 1." Laapataa Ladies, stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastav among others. The film's unique premise makes for a quirky take on two brides going missing from a train journey. The film is slated for a release on March 1.

Advertisement

Why are Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga not on good terms?


The public war of words between Rao and Vanga commenced from the former's statement categorising "films like" Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh as promoting misogyny. Vanga hit back at Rao citing examples of Aamir Khan past works which have allegedly also reflected the same themes. Rao's response to the comments were to clarify that she has never singled out Vanga's work with the perspective of attacking it.

Advertisement

She was instead, simply attempting to highlight a certain theme taking root in contemporary content. With regards to the reference to Aamir Khan, while Rao reminded people of the actor having apologised for questionable projects he may have been a part of, she asked Vanga to direct his queries to the Lal Singh Chadha actor instead of her. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

18 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Decoding Business Loan Interest Rates

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. 'By far the BEST league': Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza picks IPL over PSL

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement