Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for Laapataa Ladies, a film which will mark her directorial debut. However, more than the quirky film, the debutante director has been more in the news owing to her verbal back and forth with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rao now has an interesting take on the situation at hand.

Kiran Rao has an interesting take on her tiff with Sandeep Reddy Vanga



In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran Rao shared her reflections on what appears to be a constant war of words between her and Animal and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiran recently shared how though she never intended to get into a back and forth with Vanga, the same could have had a positive impact on the reach of her under-the-radar film, Laapataa Ladies. She elaborated how if people are coming to know of her, they will eventually also learn about her upcoming film.

She said, "I did feel like I had to respond and I did, so that’s out there. I guess if people have seen it, now they know who I am and that I have a film coming on March 1." Laapataa Ladies, stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastav among others. The film's unique premise makes for a quirky take on two brides going missing from a train journey. The film is slated for a release on March 1.

Why are Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga not on good terms?



The public war of words between Rao and Vanga commenced from the former's statement categorising "films like" Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh as promoting misogyny. Vanga hit back at Rao citing examples of Aamir Khan past works which have allegedly also reflected the same themes. Rao's response to the comments were to clarify that she has never singled out Vanga's work with the perspective of attacking it.

She was instead, simply attempting to highlight a certain theme taking root in contemporary content. With regards to the reference to Aamir Khan, while Rao reminded people of the actor having apologised for questionable projects he may have been a part of, she asked Vanga to direct his queries to the Lal Singh Chadha actor instead of her.