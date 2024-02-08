English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies, Reveals Filmmaker Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao, who is currently gearing up for Laapataa Ladies, recently shared how Aamir Khan was keen on playing a specific role in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kiran Rao, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming directorial Laapataa Ladies, recently shared how Aamir Khan was keen on playing the role of Ravi Kishan. In an interview with ANI, Kiran revealed that the actor even auditioned for the role. However, the role ultimately went to Ravi Kishan.

Aamir Khan's interest on working in Laapataa Ladies

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Kiran Rao opened up about the casting process for her film, saying, "Aamir loved the character and auditioned for it as well. But I felt that since he is a star, there would be more expectations from the character if he were to essay that role. Aamir was bringing a star baggage to the character. So, we wanted someone so fit for the role that you cannot make out what he does next. Ravi Kishan is amazing, I felt that there could not be a better 'Manohar' than him."

 

"In a way, Aamir (Aamir Khan) helped a lot because he supported the idea of having fresh actors so that the viewers are pleasantly surprised and find some new things in the character and what Ravi Kishan brings to it. When you see stars, you understand that this is a hero and that is a villain. However, we had to keep the suspense till the end," she added.

 

Kiran Rao shares how the idea of Laapataa Ladies struck her mind

Opening up on how the idea around her next film came about and was taken forward, Kiran said, "Aamir was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He liked the story as soon as he read it. When he narrated it to me in one line, I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little bit of rewriting."

Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

