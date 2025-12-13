Sunil Pal’s Sudden Weight Loss Triggers Health Concerns After His Appearance At Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Premiere

Kapil Sharma’s latest movie Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 released in theatres on December 11 and received mixed reviews. A day before the big premiere, makers hosted a star-studded pre-screening in Mumbai. While the event was packed with who’s who of the film industry, comedian Sunil Pal’s appearance unexpectedly became one of the most discussed moments.

During his appearance, Sunil Pal posed for the paparazzi wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, a cap and slippers. He looked noticeably thinner than before, which immediately caught attention and sparked concern among fans and onlookers about his health.

Soon after, videos from the event appeared on social media, where many users expressed shock at the clear change in the comedian’s appearance over time.

An X user shared a clip from the premiere and wrote in Hindi that others had progressed in their careers, while Sunil Pal seemed to be struggling. The user also took a swipe at his earlier criticism of younger comedians, including Kapil Sharma.

Anukalp Goswami directed the film, which stars Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain and Manjot Singh.

